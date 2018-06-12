0 Markeith Loyd in court in hopes of removing State Attorney from case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant is in court Tuesday as he tries to remove a state attorney from the case, claiming conflict of interest.

Markeith Loyd is accused of gunning down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot in January 2017 after she recognized him as being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in December 2016.

Loyd was on the run for nine days before his capture, investigators said.

Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding in the search for Loyd.

Read: Markeith Loyd withdraws new attorney motion, asks that prosecutor be removed

Loyd and his legal team claim a conflict of interest based on the fact that State Attorney Brad King, who was appointed to the case when State Attorney Aramis Ayala refused to pursue the death penalty, could be in a unique position to learn secrets about the defense because he serves on the state's Justice Administrative Commission.

Weeden: “What we have here is a scenario where Brad King is wearing two hats.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) June 12, 2018

Ridgway: “There are only two grounds for disqualifying the state attorney’s office. “Neither of those has been demonstrated, your honor.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) June 12, 2018

Loyd recently filed a handwritten motion complaining about his own attorneys as well.

Read: Transcript of Markeith Loyd interrogation (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)

The judge wanted to talk about it at a hearing June 5, but Loyd withdrew his motion because he said he's more concerned right now with the prosecutors working against him.

Watch: Markeith Loyd goes on profanity-laced rant during first court appearance

When Loyd was taken to Orlando Police Headquarters after his arrest in January 2017, his face was bloody and bruised, and he yelled, “They beat me up” at Channel 9’s cameras.

Loyd suffered a fractured eye socket and other injuries to his face.

Read: Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to move to Seminole County Jail

© 2018 Cox Media Group.