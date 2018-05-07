0 Accused cop killer to move to Seminole County Jail amid use of force investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer, Markeith Lloyd, was in court Monday morning for a hearing.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order appointing Seminole County to investigate the Orlando Police Department’s use of force against Loyd when he was captured, Channel 9 found out.

In January 2017, Loyd allegedly gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot after she recognized him as being sought in his ex-girlfriend’s slaying.

Authorities want to move Loyd out of the Orange County Jail and into the Seminole County Jail so they could question him outside the jurisdiction where the alleged use of force incident occurred, Channel 9 learned.

Loyd’s attorney Roger Weeden tried to fight the request, which was the purpose of the hearing.

"I think what they want to do is interview you in a jail other than the Orange County Jail in a jurisdiction other than the jurisdiction where the use of force is alleged to have occurred," Chief Judge Frederick Lauten said.

Weeden later agreed to allow Loyd to be transferred if his lawyers can be present in Seminole County.

Loyd was also accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in December 2016.

Loyd grabbed headlines by going on the run for more than a week.

Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding in the search for Loyd.

Between the Dixon and Clayton cases, prosecutors have identified 194 witnesses.

