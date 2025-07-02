FBI Investigates surge in fake DMV text scams targeting Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles warns everyone about a fake DMV text message. They say it’s a scam. As complaints around the country increase, the FBI is investigating.

Part of it says, “Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket.” While she usually ignores them, she says her daughter thought it was real and paid the fake unpaid traffic fine. “She said $5 or $5.50, she kind of panicked.”

Tracy Smith says she regularly gets fake DMV text messages. Shortly after clicking on this link and paying, her daughter got a call from a woman pretending to be from her bank.

“The lady said, “Just so we can confirm this, could you give me your bank account and some information?” She says her daughter started reading her bank account number, but luckily stopped and hung up after realizing something was wrong.

“They might steal your identity or steal 40-50 dollars from you, saying you’ve paid a fine.” CEO and Founder of ThreatLocker cybersecurity, Danny Jenkins, says that cyber gangs are targeting people around the country with this fake DMV text. “They’ll often have domains like XYZ-DMV.gov or .com, so it looks like it’s actually the DMV. It could be a big company with employees with quotas, targets, and everything else. “

According to the FBI, 450 complaints about the fake DMV text have been filed in Florida, with no actual losses. Of those, 70 are from Orange County.

“Very scary because I really do think young people and old people, especially my grandmother, would pay it instantly.”

The DMV says don’t click on the link or share your financial information. And if you’re still concerned, contact the DMV directly. Also report the crime to local law enforcement.

