Thursday’s rain could dampen some fireworks events

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stalled front near Florida will keep rain and storm chances elevated in Central Florida on Thursday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says widely-scattered showers and storms are possible today throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Heavy rain is expected in some communities.

In Orlando, there’s a 70% chance for rain and the temperature should top out at 87°.

In Altamonte Springs, where the annual Red, Hot & Boom celebration is planned from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain chances will decrease as the evening progresses.

There’s about a 60% chance for wet weather at the start of the event.

The big fireworks show is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 p.m. and Crimi predicts a 20% chance for rain around that time.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend — Crimi said this same front will stay nearby and keep the possibility of elevated rain chances in the forecast, so keep an umbrella handy.

