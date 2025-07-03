Crash slows I-4 traffic near downtown Orlando

7:30 a.m. update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the crash on I-4 EB at Kaley Avenue is still causing backups, traffic cameras show that three eastbound lanes are now open, as crews work to clear the crash.

Original story:

A crash on Interstate 4 is causing backups Thursday morning near downtown Orlando.

The crash is in on I-4 Eastbound near Kaley Avenue.

Both Orlando fire and police departments are on scene.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the serious crash and said as of 7 a.m., only one eastbound lane of I-4 was getting through.

I-4 Express lanes are the best alternate route to get around the slowdown.

Motorists already on I-4 can also exit at Conroy Road and take Orange Blossom Trail as an alternate.

