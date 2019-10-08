0 WATCH: K-9 'Marko' helps take down 1 of 3 suspected thieves in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera shows the moment a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped take down a fleeing theft suspect Monday in a wooded area. (Scroll down to watch footage)

The incident began when three men on the run for multiple felony charges, including theft, were in a car fleeing from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office, a news release said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded when the vehicle was located on I-95 south at mile marker 296, deputies said.

Antrell Bryant, 27, Michael Ellis, 35, and another man are accused of stealing items from a Walmart in Clay County, and also aggravated assault on Duval and Clay county deputies, the release said.

Flagler County deputies said they used stop sticks to disable the car at mile marker 281, and two of three men fled on foot.

Ellis stayed in the car and surrendered, while Bryant hid in bushes near Universe Court, deputies said.

K-9 Marko was barking as a Flagler Sheriff’s corporal was telling Bryant to “turn around, (and) put your hands on the back of your head!” (Watch take down below)

“This is a great example of how our neighboring agencies and FCSO all work together to stop crime in its tracks,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The other man escaped and remains at large. His name is unknown.

Deputies said they found stolen goods, including Lego play sets, BluRay DVDs and kitchen appliances, inside the car.

“These guys from Orlando thought that if they drove far enough, recklessly enough, and fast enough they would get away with multiple felony thefts and assaulting police officers, but they entered the wrong county,” Staly said.

Ellis and Bryant were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Ellis is charged with felony violation of probation and is being held without bail.

Bryant was charged with resisting an officer without violence and is being held on a $500 bail.

Additional felony charges are expected for the pair from the Jacksonville and Clay County sheriff’s offices.

