WATCH: Man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny testifies during penalty phase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017 is testifying during the penalty phase of the case.

A psychologist testified on the mental well-being of the man convicted this month of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017.

Jurors are currently hearing testimony to decide whether to sentence Scott Nelson to life in prison or the death penalty. They found him guilty earlier this month of kidnapping and killing Jennifer Fulford.

Dr. Valerie McClain spent hours on the stand Monday breaking down things that happened to Nelson in his childhood and adulthood that got him to where he is now.

McClain said Nelson had a traumatic childhood and spent years in solitary confinement as an adult.

McClain claims Nelson has post-traumatic stress disorder and other problems because he had an abusive father, absent mother and siblings who exposed him to alcohol and drug abuse from a young age.

McClain admitted that that Nelson is a known exaggerator and manipulator and that some of her findings are based on Nelson's own statements about what has happened in his life.

But, she said, her conclusions are still well supported.

In court on Monday, Nelson also made it known that he would like to testify before he is sentenced. When he testified during the trial he admitted that he killed Fulford.

Defense, asking about his interactions with other people: “Do you find it difficult to deal with interruptions?"



Nelson: "Yes, it’s almost painful for me.”#WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Nelson: “My entire life I had been negative for Hepatitis C, but all of a sudden I was positive for Hepatitis C, with no treatment.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Nelson is describing the prison sex assault he claims to have been victim of: “It’s kind of sketchy for me because I was unconscious. But I was raped. It wasn’t the first time this had happened. This had happened to me before as well.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Defense, on why Nelson never got brain scans corroborating his claims of brain injuries: “Did you refuse to do that?"



Nelson: "Yes I did."



Defense: "And why did you do that?"



Nelson: "I didn’t want it to delay the trial.”#WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Defense: “Did you ever witness a murder while in prison?"



Nelson: "Several, yes."



Defense: "Can you give us a number?"



Nelson: "I’ve seen three.”#WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Nelson: “There’s no fans, there’s no air conditioning and no heat. It’s Kansas so it’s very very hot in there in the summer and very cold in the winter.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

Nelson is complaining about conditions in prison: “The fire alarm is an ear-shattering sound they keep going for hours as a punishment for someone having [forced a fire sprinkler to go off].” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 8, 2019

