  • WATCH: Man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny testifies during penalty phase

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017 is testifying during the penalty phase of the case.

    A psychologist testified on the mental well-being of the man convicted this month of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017.

    Related Headlines

    Jurors are currently hearing testimony to decide whether to sentence Scott Nelson to life in prison or the death penalty. They found him guilty earlier this month of kidnapping and killing Jennifer Fulford.

    Dr. Valerie McClain spent hours on the stand Monday breaking down things that happened to Nelson in his childhood and adulthood that got him to where he is now.

    READ: Man accused of killing Winter Park caregiver screams 'Mistrial!' during sentencing phase

    McClain said Nelson had a traumatic childhood and spent years in solitary confinement as an adult.

    McClain claims Nelson has post-traumatic stress disorder and other problems because he had an abusive father, absent mother and siblings who exposed him to alcohol and drug abuse from a young age.

    McClain admitted that that Nelson is a known exaggerator and manipulator and that some of her findings are based on Nelson's own statements about what has happened in his life.

    But, she said, her conclusions are still well supported.

    In court on Monday, Nelson also made it known that he would like to testify before he is sentenced. When he testified during the trial he admitted that he killed Fulford.

    Follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m., to hear what Nelson said in court.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories