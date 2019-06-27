ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who is accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver in 2017 took the stand Thursday, in a surprising twist.
Investigators said Scott Nelson kidnapped Jennifer Fulford from a Winter Park home where she worked, killed her and dumped her body in the woods. He wrapped her body in duct tape and tied her wrists and ankles, investigators said.
Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler, who is inside the courtroom, tweeted: “When asked about the zip ties and duct tape that he bought, he said ‘never leave home without it.’”
Nelson blamed his probation during his testimony, saying, “Jennifer Fulford would be alive today" if it were not for his probation officer.
Nelson also said the federal government and his probation officer, “lit a firecracker, lit a bomb.”
Nelson also testified he was going to shoot his probation officer, but God was looking out for the officer that day because he decided against it.
Nelson said he didn’t intend to kill Jennifer Fulford. That she had never done anything to him. Said, “ I wasn’t planning on killing this woman”— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 27, 2019
Nelson said the feds “turned him into an animal.”— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 27, 2019
A detective in the case testified Wednesday, saying Nelson was helpful in leading authorities to clues.
The detective testified that investigators spoke with Nelson when he was initially detained, then did so again after.
A jury also heard about the letter Nelson wrote to an Orlando police detective and the state attorney. Investigators said in one of the letters, Nelson gave the detective clues, while he was in jail, on where the detective could find more evidence.
