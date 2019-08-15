0 Watch: SeaWorld releases rescued sea turtles into ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando’s rescue team released five sea turtles into the ocean Wednesday.

While the larger turtle was calm as rescuers carried it toward the water at Pineta Beach, the other smaller turtles wildly flapped their flippers, perhaps in anticipation of their release.

The turtles were rescued earlier this year and each one has a unique story.

The first turtle that was rescued was found at the New Smyrna Beach Yacht Club on April 23.

“The turtle was found floating and swimming in circles and was brought to the Volusia Marine Science Center for initial triage,” a news release said.

The next day, the turtle was taken to SeaWorld, where it was treated with antibiotics and for buoyancy issues.

The second turtle was rescued May 17 from Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral.

“The animal was found lethargic and floating close to shore. Treatments included antibiotics and a healthy diet,” the release said.

The third turtle was rescued May 22 from the Trident basin at the Canaveral Air Force Station in Port Canaveral.

“The animal was found lethargic, covered in barnacles and algae. Treatments included antibiotics and a healthy diet,’ the release said.

The fourth turtle was rescued June 5 from Terminal 3 at Jetty Park in Port Canaveral. The turtle was found with a small crack to the plastron and was brought to the Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center for initial treatment.

It was later taken to SeaWorld, where it was treated with antibiotics, wound care and a healthy diet.

SeaWorld officials said the last turtle is a sub-adult Kemp's Ridley. It was rescued Feb. 1 from the north side of Sebastian Inlet State Park.

“The animal was found upside down in the water, and diagnostics revealed severe pneumonia,” the release said. “Treatments included antibiotics, anti-fungal, and nebulization treatments.”

In 2019, the SeaWorld Rescue team has rescued 31 sea turtles and returned 34 back to their natural environment, the release said.

