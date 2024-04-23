Local

WATCH: Seminole County sheriff to announce arrests in monthslong investigation

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Dennis Lemma Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma (Nick Papantonis)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce arrests made in a “significant investigation.”

STREAM A LIVE UPDATE

The news conference will begin at 3 p.m., and Channel 9 will be there to stream it live.

Click here to watch it once it begins.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: 2nd person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

Most Read