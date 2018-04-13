WATCH: Snakes more visible in Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida animal experts warn that people might want to really keep a close eye on their surroundings if they plan to be outdoors this weekend.
Animal trapper Bob Cross said to expect an increase in snakes.
Related Headlines
Cross captured a 4-foot long cottonmouth water moccasin in the Magnolia Plantation neighborhood in Lake Mary on Thursday. He said the snake is a female, possibly pregnant, and her bite can be deadly.
Photos: Florida's venomous snakes
Cross said snakes are out more because it’s the mating and rainy season.
"We're on the side of the Wekiva River, and the Wekiva River Preserve produces these kinds of guys, and when they're out looking for their mates, they're going to travel,” Cross said.
Cross said the woman who called him to capture the snake was gardening in her yard, and didn't see it until it was almost too late.
Read: High school student bitten by coral snake
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}