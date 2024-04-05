Local

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX says it has successfully launched another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m. Friday.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral (SpaceX)

The rocket will send 23 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The satellites will help increase internet service around the globe.

READ: NASA Selects three companies to develop a next-generation Moon rover

SpaceX confirmed that shortly after the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on its droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitias” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read