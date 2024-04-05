WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX says it has successfully launched another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.
The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m. Friday.
The rocket will send 23 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
The satellites will help increase internet service around the globe.
Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/M2r9hBf8Kv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2024
SpaceX confirmed that shortly after the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on its droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitias” in the Atlantic Ocean.
275th landing of a Falcon 9 rocket complete as the first stage safely lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/wKMOGSQiYY— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2024
