NASA Selects Three Companies to Develop a Next-Generation Moon Rover

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has selected three companies to help Artemis astronauts travel around the lunar surface.

Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab have been tasked with developing capabilities for a lunar terrain vehicle, or LTV.

NASA says a next-generation LTV will allow astronauts to go farther and conduct more science than ever before as they explore the south polar region of the moon during Artemis missions.

Each provider will begin with a feasibility task order, which will be a year-long special study to develop a system that meets NASA’s requirements through the preliminary design maturity project phase.

NASA anticipates making an award to only one provider for the demonstration. NASA envisions the LTV will function like a cross between an Apollo-style lunar rover and a Mars-style uncrewed rover.

The Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services contract has a combined maximum potential value of $4.6 billion.

