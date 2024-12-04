WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday.

5:25 a.m. update:

SpaceX said it successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket with 24 Starlink satellites in tow.

Click below to watch this morning’s launch.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 24 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/Ck6xSNaOj2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 4, 2024

Original story:

SpaceX is set to launch a rocket from our Space Coast Wednesday morning.

The Falcon 9 will aim to send 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites are used to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for at 5:13 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

