WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Wednesday morning Dec. 4 FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad (SpaceX)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday.

5:25 a.m. update:

SpaceX said it successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket with 24 Starlink satellites in tow.

Click below to watch this morning’s launch.

Original story:

SpaceX is set to launch a rocket from our Space Coast Wednesday morning.

The Falcon 9 will aim to send 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites are used to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for at 5:13 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When it happens, you can watch the rocket launch on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

