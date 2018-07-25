  • WATCH: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 in California

    By: Chip Skambis

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry 10 communications satellites into lower earth orbit Wednesday in California. 

    The launch at Vandenberg Air Force base occured at 7:39 a.m. ET, and carried the seventh set of Iridium Communications NEXT satellites into orbit. 

    Once deployed, there will be a total of 65 Iridium NEXT satellites in space. 

    Here's a statement from Iridium on the payload: 

    Iridium NEXT is the company’s $3 billion, next-generation, mobile, global satellite network scheduled for completion in 2018. These new satellites are replacing the company’s existing global constellation in one of the largest technology upgrades ever completed in space.  It represents the evolution of critical communications infrastructure that governments and organizations worldwide rely upon to drive business, enable connectivity, empower disaster relief efforts and more. Iridium NEXT will enable and introduce new services like the Company’s next-generation broadband service, Iridium CertusSM.

