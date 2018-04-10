0 Watch: Volusia County deputies suspended for courtroom horseplay

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies were suspended without pay after they were caught engaging in "horseplay" in court while a judge was on the bench, according to the internal investigation.

Supervisor Robert Rohm said that on Oct. 17 Deputy Veronica Hadd and Deputy Steven Wells were working security in Judge James Clayton’s courtroom at the DeLand Courthouse.

The two were bantering back and forth and involved in “horseplay,” according to Rohm. Wells marked Hadd on her arm with a highlighter, she turned her gun-side hip toward Wells and he hit her in the face with a towel, the report said.

At one point, Hadd used her Taser while pointing it at the floor, the internal affairs report said.

Later on, Hadd became angry, threw a small object at Wells and left the courtroom, the report said.

There were five attorneys, two court clerks, other deputies, a prisoner, the judge and six people in the audience when the incidents took place, officials said.

Wells has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

During questioning, Wells said, “I horseplay with everybody. It’s just my persona.”

Hadd has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 3 1/2 years.

Hadd said during questioning that the two are friends and said the incident wasn’t mean or derogatory.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood received the investigation in December and found they violated the department's standards directives and Volusia County merit rules and regulations.

Chitwood recommended the deputies both be suspended for 16 hours without pay in March.

