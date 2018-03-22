WATCH: WFTV's Brian Shields throws first pitch at Braves spring training game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields threw the first pitch Wednesday at the opener for the Atlanta Braves spring training game at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports.
Goofy gave Brian a high-five after a successful pitch.
The Braves have held spring training at Disney for 20 years.
