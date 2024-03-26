WATCH: Woman out of town sees stranger walking around her Edgewater home on surveillance video

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department said a man was arrested early Saturday after he was caught on surveillance footage walking around a resident’s home.

Police said that a woman who lives in a home on Sanchez Avenue contacted them after noticing a stranger walking around the home on surveillance video.

The resident was not in town at the time, but managed to send the video to police.

Police said they were able to find the man hiding behind a fence, and he arrested for loitering and prowling.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Scott Winkler.

Investigators said Winkler may face additional charges.

See video below.

