  Water main break causes road closures in downtown Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main break caused Summerlin Avenue to shut down Wednesday between Jackson Street and South Street in downtown Orlando, officials said.  

     

    Orlando Utilities Commission officials said the line ruptured at about 12 a.m.

     

    Water to about 20 customers has been restored.

     

    OUC crews said they hope to fix the issue by late morning.

     

    OUC said water samples will be taken.

     

    A precautionary boil water alert is expected to be issued by OUC, but it shouldn't last more than 48 hours, official said.

