Wawa celebrates 62 years with free coffee for Florida customers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wawa customers across Florida will be able to get a free hot coffee Thursday as the convenience store chain marks another year in business.

The offer is tied to Wawa Day, an annual company event that marks the opening of the chain’s first retail store in Pennsylvania in 1964. This year marks 62 years since that first store opened.

For one day only, Wawa Rewards members can receive one free hot coffee of any size at participating stores. The offer is available all day April 16 and applies at Wawa locations across Florida, including Central Florida stores.

To claim the free coffee, customers must have a Wawa Rewards account through the company’s mobile app. The reward will appear in the app and can be redeemed at checkout or through a mobile order.

The promotion includes self-serve hot coffee options available in stores, including standard blends and some limited seasonal flavors where available.

Wawa has continued expanding across Florida in recent years, with stores now common throughout the Orlando area, Tampa Bay and other major corridors where the chain has become a regular stop for commuters and early-morning customers.

The anniversary event also comes as Wawa highlights broader company milestones, including charitable giving through The Wawa Foundation, which the company says has reached $200 million since its launch in 2014.

Wawa operates more than 1,200 locations across multiple states, including a large and growing footprint in Florida.

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