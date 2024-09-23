‘We won’t stop’: protester shoved to the ground by OPD officer speaks out

ORLANDO, Fla. — A demonstrator says she feels sore from when an Orlando Police Officer shoved her to the ground on Saturday.

The incident unfolded Saturday afternoon after protesters had finished their demonstration around Lake Eola.

“There’s about four or five of us that are a little bit up ahead, and I’m with that group. And as we pass the Publix, this woman comes out, and we recognize her as the same woman who had been following us around earlier in the day,” said Lamia Moukaddam, the protester seen on camera being pushed by the officer. "

The incident unfolded on Lake Avenue near the corner of Central Boulevard.

The protesters, who are part of the advocacy group ‘Central Florida Queers for Palestine’, were walking into Publix to grab their vehicles, and that’s when they were confronted by a woman who had initially screamed opposing ideas against the group.

“She was heckling like the group of people walking by, and they were just standing there yelling back at her for a little moment,” said Moukaddam. “Then I see OPD come up with their bikes alongside them, and at this point, the woman joins the Orlando Police Department in the street and in their ranks, following us back to our cars. So, I pulled my phone out to record this, and you see the response of the sergeant on the bike, where he shows me so hard that I fly a few feet away, slam my head and shoulder into a tree.”

In an official statement, OPD said the protester lunged at the police officer, but the video from a different angle doesn’t show any action, aside from Moukaddam pulling a phone to record the interaction.

The protest comes following increasing tensions between Israel and Lebanon, where a series of pager explosions claimed the lives of at least 39 people and left more than 3,000 hurt.

“My family is being bombed right now indiscriminately throughout Lebanon,” said Moukaddam, who moved to the U.S. at a young age. “But it’s not it’s not just my family. It’s generations and generations, and for me as someone who’s living in privilege and diaspora in the United States.”

Eight people in total were arrested following the protest, with charges varying from disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with and without violence. “I think this repression is what they always do it to deter us, but it does nothing but build the fire,” said Moukaddam. “We won’t stop. We won’t rest until all of our people are free.”

Channel 9 reached out to OPD to ask for their comment on the claims that the protester did not lunge at the officer but has not heard back.

It is also not clear if the officer involved in the case remains on the job or if he was put on leave as the investigation unfolds. The City of Orlando issued the following statement.

“As a city, we work to ensure our community has the right to express their opinions and peacefully assemble. The city is committed to keeping everyone who chooses to peacefully protest in the city safe while also maintaining the safety of residents and businesses.”

