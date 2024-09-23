Protester reacts after clash with local police leads to several arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the possible use of excessive force during a protest that happened over the weekend.

Video shows the moment when a protester was shoved to the ground after the demonstration had already ended.

Channel 9 spoke to one of the protesters who had left the Orange County Jail Sunday night.

The protesters said the demonstration ended just after 5 p.m., and they were walking to their cars, which were parked at a public garage.

According to the protester, a person who had been following the group for a while started following along with the Orlando police officer who was on a bike.

Body camera video shows the moment when the demonstrators surrounded the protesters on the ground.

“There’s about four or five of us that are a little bit up ahead, and I’m with that group. And as we pass the Publix, this woman comes out, and we recognize her as the same woman who had been following us around earlier in the day. I pulled my phone out to record this, and you see the response of the sergeant on the bike, where he shows me so hard that I fly a few feet away and slam my head and shoulder into a tree. And then, you know, my friends, seeing that they jumped on top of me. They jumped to protect my body. They came to protect my head,” The protester said.

Eight people were arrested, and they have now been released on bond.

OPD said they have opened an investigation into possible excessive use of force.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for a comment.

You can watch the full video below. Please note some may find the language offensive.

Orlando police release bodycam video of protesters’ arrests (WFTV)

