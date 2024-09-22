Police: Eight arrested following disturbance after Pro-Palestine demonstration in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight demonstrators were arrested Saturday during a Pro-Palestine demonstration at Lake Eola.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., 20 individuals met at Lake Eola for a Pro-Palestine demonstration.

The demonstration was monitored by Orlando Police department bike units.

At 5:15 p.m. the demonstration ended peacefully, according to OPD.

Around 5:30 p.m., the bike officers responded to a disturbance near Publixon East Central Blvd.

Read: Man armed with knife fatally shot while running towards deputies, sheriffs says

When police arrived they found demonstrators in an argument with a person of opposing views.

As officers attempted to separate the two parties, a member of the Pro-Palestine demonstration group lunged toward an OPD officer and the opposing citizen in a physically threatening manner.

Officers arrested the man, along with seven other demonstrators who attempted to interfere with the arrest, and charged them with multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Read: Ormond Beach man accused of slashing teen’s face during argument

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group