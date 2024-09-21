VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Ormond Beach man was arrested Wednesday, accused of attacking a 17-year-old boy with a knife after the two got into an argument.

Deputies say the victim was jogging from one home to another just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when he crossed paths with a man on a bike, later identified as 34-year-old RJ Charles Phifer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim admitted he said some “not nice words” to Phifer, at which point the two began to fight.

Deputies say Phifer subsequently cut the victim in the face with a knife before riding his bike away from the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a nearby resident heard the commotion and left their home to render aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for knife wounds to his nose and lip before being released.

Deputies say initial efforts to locate Phifer were unsuccessful. However, investigators later found surveillance video that showed portions of the attack and provided them with a detailed description of Phifer.

Ormond Beach man accused of slashing teen’s face during argument RJ Charles Phifer, 34, charged with aggravated child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies on another shift later stopped Phifer as he rode his bike in the area and found him still in possession of the knife used in the attack.

Investigators say Phifer did not confess to being in an altercation earlier in the day but did make a spontaneous statement that he “didn’t stab anyone.”

Deputies say they also found methamphetamine in Phifer’s possession when they stopped him.

One of the witnesses who provided video of the attack later showed up and positively identified Phifer as the person responsible for the knife attack.

At that point, Phifer was arrested and later booked into the Volusia County jail on charges of aggravated child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He remains there on no bond.

