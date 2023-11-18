Week 13: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanks for tuning in for our final Football Friday Night show of the season!

In our Game of the Week, Seminole beat Apopka 42-14 to advance to the regional final.

The Noles will host Mandarin out of Jacksonville on November 24.

Read: Thousands gather for Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium

The Mustangs beat Lake Mary on the road 36-10 in the other semifinal.

Elsewhere, Jones upset Edgewater 28-24.

The Tigers will visit No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Tech in the regional final.

Video: Annual ‘Battle of the Bands’ showcases sights and sounds of Florida Classic Weekend The annual Florida Classic “Battle of the Bands” was held in Orlando Friday night. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group