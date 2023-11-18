Week 13: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanks for tuning in for our final Football Friday Night show of the season!
In our Game of the Week, Seminole beat Apopka 42-14 to advance to the regional final.
The Noles will host Mandarin out of Jacksonville on November 24.
The Mustangs beat Lake Mary on the road 36-10 in the other semifinal.
Elsewhere, Jones upset Edgewater 28-24.
The Tigers will visit No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Tech in the regional final.
