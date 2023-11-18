Thousands gather for Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people have traveled to Orlando this weekend for the annual Florida Classic.

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M will go head-to-head on the field at Camping World Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The football rivalry draws big crowds and a big boom to local businesses.

For 45 years, the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats have met on the field for the Florida Classic.

For the last 25 years, it has brought thousands of fans of both schools to Orlando.

The Rattlers have dominated the series for the most part, but Bethune-Cookman is looking to turn that around.

Channel 9 sat down with BC-U athletic director and two-time NBA All-Star Reggie Theus to talk about the new future he’s trying to build for the Wildcats.

