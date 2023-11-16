Florida Classic: Here’s your guide to Saturday’s FAMU vs BCU game

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re heading to Camping World Stadium for Saturday’s Florida Classic game, we’ve got everything you need to know before you go.

From the game day schedule to the game’s clear bag policy, Channel 9 compiled all the details you need before you head to watch Florida A&M University face off against Bethune-Cookman University:

Organizers said the Florida Classic is now the nation’s largest football game between two Historically Black College/University (HBCU) schools, surpassing the Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern in New Orleans as the top attended game in NCAA Division I-AA.

Since its inception in 1978, the game has now seen over 2 million spectators attend the game.

Game day schedule

8 a.m. – RV parking lot (Lot 4) opens

10:30 a.m. – Free stadium shuttle starts

10:30 a.m. – General parking lots open

11:30 a.m. – FanFest opens

11:30 a.m. – North Box Office opens

1:30 p.m. – Stadium gates open

3:30 p.m. – Kickoff

Florida Classic: Battle of the Bands Florida Classic: Battle of the Bands (WFTV)

Mobile ticketing

The Florida Blue Florida Classic will utilize digital tickets. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before arriving at the stadium on game day.

Screenshots are not valid for entry. Guests with screenshots will be serviced at the north box office, where they will be advised to contact the original ticket owner to log in and render the live ticket to the end user. If that’s not possible, the guest will be denied entry.

Parking

General parking for the game is sold out. Fans without a prepaid stadium permit are encouraged to park downtown and use the free game day shuttle.

Shuttle

The city of Orlando will offer free downtown shuttle service to Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

Pick-up location: Central Boulevard between Hughey Avenue and Garland Avenue.

Drop-off location: Church Street and Nashville Avenue.

Time: Shuttle buses will run to and from the stadium beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will run until 1 hour after the game.

Tailgating

Tailgating is allowed in all Camping World Stadium lots except all Bus Lots and Jones High School lots. Please visit Camping World Stadium’s website for the full Tailgating Policy.

Clear bag policy

A clear bag policy will be in place for the game.

Patrons will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″ may be taken inside the stadium.

Exceptions include medically necessary items and parent bags. All items are subject to security search guidelines.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size

