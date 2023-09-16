Week 4: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week 4 of Football Friday Night is in the rearview mirror.

And in our Game of the Week, Edgewater beat Jones 31-14 Thursday night to stay perfect at 4-0.

Next week, the Eagles visit 3-0 Apopka.

Elsewhere, Seminole beat Evans 35-14, and in Melbourne, Titusville took care of business against Palm Bay 16-10 to stay unbeaten at 4-0.

