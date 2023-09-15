Orlando Magic unveils ‘classic edition’ jerseys for 35th anniversary season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are debuting a special “classic edition” jersey in honor of the NBA team’s 35th anniversary season.

Team officials said the uniform evokes emotions from the past as a replica of the style worn by the Magic from 1998-2003. They said the uniform pays homage to the “Heart and Hustle” era.

“For more than three decades, Magic fans have told stories about their love for the team and in particular this Heart and Hustle era. A team that stands for hard work and determination, leaving everything out on the court,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “These traits are forever woven into the 35-year fabric of our organization and bring great pride to Magic fans and our city alike. We celebrate the endless devotion of our fans with this year’s Classic Edition uniform.”

The Magic also unveiled the new court design to be featured during all Classic Night home games when the team will don the new Classic Edition uniform. The first Classic Night, debuting the uniform and court, will be on opening night on Oct. 25 when the Magic host the Houston Rockets. Additional Classic Nights include home games on: Nov. 11, Dec. 20, Jan. 7, Jan. 19, Feb. 13, March 3, March 29, March 30 and April 14.

The new jerseys will be available for purchase on Oct. 2 at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online here.

