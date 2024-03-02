Weekend showers coming as storm system head towards Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are increasing in Central Florida.

9 p.m. Update:

On Saturday morning, mostly clouds will move in for the ThinkPinkWalk at Crane’s Roost in Altamonte Springs.

Weekend showers likely as storm system head towards Central Florida

Central Florida will see passing showers by Saturday afternoon, and scattered showers as we head into the evening.

These showers could impact the MonsterJam at Camping World on Saturday night.

Be on the lookout for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning as well.

We could also see showers Sunday evening as a weak storm system approaches.

Previous Story:

Our area will be cloudy and warm Friday with a chance for an isolated shower.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 82 degrees Friday afternoon.

A stalled front will keep scattered showers and storms in our forecast over the weekend and for most of next week.

The unsettled weather patterns will stick around until the end of next weekend.

