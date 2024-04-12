Weekend ushers in beautiful weather for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a beautiful day and a fantastic weekend here in Central Florida, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Clear and breezy skies are following yesterday’s storm front.

Daytime highs Friday will hit the upper 70s and low 80s.

Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, with gusts near 25mph.

Through the weekend, we’ll have cool mornings with temps down into the 50s — some 40s are even possible in the Channel 9 viewing area — and highs will climb into the low 80s.

Sunny and dry skies will last through Sunday, Crimi said.

Next week, Central Florida should stay dry but the mercury will climb a bit.

Expect highs to reach the 90s by Wednesday.

