Live updates: Tornado Watch issued for much of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV’s team of meteorologists is monitoring the possibility for severe weather in the Channel 9 viewing area on Thursday.
8:45 a.m. update:
The primary concern Thursday will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado can’t be ruled out, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
7:40 a.m. update:
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for the following Central Florida counties:
- Volusia
- Flagler
- Lake
- Sumter
- Marion
- Polk
