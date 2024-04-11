Live updates: Tornado Watch issued for much of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV’s team of meteorologists is monitoring the possibility for severe weather in the Channel 9 viewing area on Thursday.

8:45 a.m. update:

The primary concern Thursday will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado can’t be ruled out, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

WFTV Thursday forecast (WFTV staff)

7:40 a.m. update:

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for the following Central Florida counties:

Volusia

Flagler

Lake

Sumter

Marion

Polk

Tornado Watch for parts of Central Florida (WFTV staff)

