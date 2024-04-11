TODAY: Wind advisory issued as heavy rain, lightning & strong gusts approach Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes will be happening with our weather today in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be very windy Thursday.

A wind advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wind gusts near 40 mph are possible for all of the Channel 9 viewing area.

Crimi said a line of rain and storms will also move through Central Florida today.

Strong to severe storms are possible, with the main concerns being thunderstorm wind gusts, heavy rain, and lots of lightning.

Behind the storm front, Crimi said a batch of very nice weather arrives to our area.

Weather on Friday and through the weekend should be gorgeous.

Morning temps will drop back into the 50s. Afternoons will be sunny with highs in the low 80s, Crimi said.

