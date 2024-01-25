Well-known downtown Orlando restaurant to be replaced; here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The downtown Orlando restaurant space that has been home to 310 Lakeside since 2008 is available for lease.

The Orlando-based Colliers team of Alexie Fonseca, David Gabbai and Jeff Johnson is marketing the 7,100-square-foot, second-generation restaurant space at 301 E. Pine St. that includes a large patio overlooking Lake Eola Park.

The space is on the ground floor of the 15-story Capital Plaza II building, which, along with Capital Plaza I, is owned by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties.

Read: 2 children reported missing from Lake County foster home

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Experience downtown Orlando in a new light with ‘Prismatica’ You can immerse yourself in creative expression as a new art piece comes to downtown Orlando. (Downtown Orlando)





©2024 Cox Media Group