We’re still seeing good activity’: Orlando office market vacancies rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s office vacancies continue to rise as companies sort out work-from-home policies, but new leasing activity is a sign of a strengthening market.

Metro Orlando has seen negative absorption — meaning more space vacated or was put on the market than leased — of between 184,000 and 202,000 square feet in second-quarter 2024, representing a rise in total vacancy, according to reports from commercial brokers CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

The average vacancy rate of the three reports was 16.23%.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Homeland Security investigates Secret Service

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group