West Orange County suburb to get new 117-room Cambria hotel

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

Hotel project A new hotel project has entered the pipeline in a growing west Orange County suburb. (MAGUIRE HOLDING GROUP LLC)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A local group intends to build a new upscale hotel in the fast-growing west Orange County suburb of Ocoee.

Orlando-based Maguire Holding Group LLC, an entity related to Ruben Larrea, is behind plans for a 117-room Cambria hotel at 924 Maguire Road, per city of Ocoee documents.

A large-scale preliminary site plan for the project was approved unanimously during the Ocoee City Commission’s March 5 meeting.

