What local leaders have to say about Brightline’s launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline’s announcement of a start date for Orlando service has brought excitement for local leaders.

The Miami-based intercity rail company will begin service from Orlando International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22. The rail company initially had said it expected to start service as early as Sept. 1, but later announced two delays as it worked to complete the rail certification process.

The train will run 16 daily round trips between Orlando and Miami. The train also will have access to stations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Read: Bear sighting at Disney World prompts Magic Kingdom ride closures

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group