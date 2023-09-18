Bear at Disney World prompts Magic Kingdom ride closures

BAY LAKE, Fla. — A bear prompted the closure of several rides and attractions Monday afternoon at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission said.

Reports said the Florida black bear was spotted in a tree in the park.

“Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program as well as FWC law enforcement officers are on scene,” an FWC spokeswoman said. “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear.”

Read: Off-duty Seminole County deputy shot mother bear that was later euthanized

The agency said that bears are more active during the fall as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

“This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food,” the spokeswoman said.

More than a dozen closures of rides and attractions were closed Monday, according to Disney’s app.

Read: Seminole County man injured from fall after bear attacks dog

FWC said if you see a bear in the wild, give it space and never approach or feed it.

If you ever spot one that is threatening, sick or injured, you can call FWC at 888-404-3922.

Click here to read more about bears.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Take a look: Bear spotted at Lake Eola Park

©2023 Cox Media Group