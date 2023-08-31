Seminole County man injured from fall after bear attacks dog

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is recovering after he fell when a bear attacked his dog while they were out on a walk.

Neighbors said the dog needed surgery but is expected to be OK.

Jackie Coggin said she witnessed the attack Tuesday night right in front of her home.

“I could see the bear and the dog kind of tugging away from it. So the only thing I could think to do is to drive my car towards the situation and hopefully scare the bear. And that’s exactly what happened,” Coggin said.

According to neighbors, the elderly man suffered head trauma. They said his dog ran away, but was found the next morning on a neighbor’s porch.

It’s unclear what caused the bear to attack, but neighbors said the bear did have a cub with her at the time, and according to wildlife experts, mother bears are more aggressive when that’s the case.

