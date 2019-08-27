  • What will your pleasure be? 'Disney Genie' app will help plan your Orlando vacation

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is launching a new tool to help people plan their vacation in Orlando.

    The details were revealed Monday at the D23 Expo 2019.

    With the Disney Genie app, "You're the boss, the king, the shah!"

    The Disney Genie will allow visitors to customize their trip to the theme parks. Guests tell the app what they would like to experience, and it will comb through their options and develop an itinerary.

    "Disney Genie will make planning easier and more fun by providing customized itineraries geared to your interests, right at your fingertips from a royal, princess-themed day at Magic Kingdom Park to a trip around the world at Epcot for foodies and even a perfect day for thrill seekers," according to the Disney Parks blog.

    The Disney Genie app is flexible, too.

    "If you change your mind for any reason, Disney Genie will re-optimize your day," the blog said.

    The app is expected to be released in late 2020.

    For more information, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

