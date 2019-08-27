What will your pleasure be? 'Disney Genie' app will help plan your Orlando vacation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is launching a new tool to help people plan their vacation in Orlando.
The details were revealed Monday at the D23 Expo 2019.
With the Disney Genie app, "You're the boss, the king, the shah!"
The Disney Genie will allow visitors to customize their trip to the theme parks. Guests tell the app what they would like to experience, and it will comb through their options and develop an itinerary.
"Disney Genie will make planning easier and more fun by providing customized itineraries geared to your interests, right at your fingertips – from a royal, princess-themed day at Magic Kingdom Park to a trip around the world at Epcot for foodies and even a perfect day for thrill seekers," according to the Disney Parks blog.
The Disney Genie app is flexible, too.
"If you change your mind for any reason, Disney Genie will re-optimize your day," the blog said.
The app is expected to be released in late 2020.
For more information, visit the Disney Parks Blog.
Whether you're a first-time guest or a seasoned pro, "Disney Genie" is a revolutionary new digital offering set to debut in late 2020, that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! https://t.co/SLmAX8lyqa #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Mbasc9Dg27— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 26, 2019
