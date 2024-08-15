Whataburger fast-food restaurants to make Orlando comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger — founded in 1950 — will return to the Orlando market after a long absence.

The company entered Orlando in 2005 and shuttered Whataburger restaurants in 2009 on University Boulevard in Winter Park, Commodity Circle in southwest Orlando, East Colonial near Bithlo and Wickham Road in Melbourne.

The company back then bought the struggling locations from a franchisee but couldn’t make a go of it. This time around, the restaurants will be corporate owned from the start, having the company’s full backing.

