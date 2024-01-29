What’s next for Orlando’s Wekiva Parkway, I-4 Express expansion and other FDOT projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

John Tyler sees the final completion of the $1.6 billion, 25-mile Wekiva Parkway/State Road 429 as a career-defining moment for himself and many other Florida Department of Transportation employees.

On Jan. 26, transportation officials cut the ribbon on the remaining 2.63-mile segment of the Wekiva Parkway from Orange Boulevard to east of Rinehart Road in Seminole County.

It’s the final segment of the roughly 100-mile beltway around Central Florida. It links with State Road 417 and Interstate 4, providing more connectivity between Lake, Orange and Seminole counties, with recently opened segments seeing 21,000 vehicles a day.

