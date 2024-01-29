Local

Disney’s big cruise growth this year to include new ship, destination and more

By WFTV.com News Staff and Richard Bilbao

Disney Treasure The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. (Disney) (Disney)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This year will be a busy one with new ships, destinations and even colorful outfits for Disney Cruise Line, the cruising division of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

The theme park giant’s cruise business will debut a new ship later this year — the Disney Treasure — sailing from Port Canaveral.

In addition, there will be a new Bahamian island destination dubbed Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and even a new look for company mascots

