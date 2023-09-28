What’s next for the proposed SunRail/Brightline Sunshine Corridor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission will get some initial information on the Sunshine Corridor this week.

SunRail’s governing board on Sept. 28 will get a presentation on the proposed shared corridor between Miami-based intercity passenger train Brightline and commuter rail service SunRail. The corridor would connect Orlando International Airport with train stations at the Orange County Convention Center and South International Drive.

A presentation for the meeting includes some of the potential transfer points, including the possibility to connect the airport with Lynx Central bus and train station, as well as the train stations at Church Street, Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware and Kissimmee.

Photos: Looking back: Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida one year ago

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: SunRail slows trains down over track safety concerns due to record heat The summer heat is causing Central Florida’s commuter train to slow things down. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group