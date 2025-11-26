When will it end? Here’s the latest on construction work at South Street & Summerlin Avenue

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the City of Orlando and Orlando Utilities Commission continue work on the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project, motorists are about to notice some traffic changes.

Starting Wednesday, all lanes of South Street will reopen at Summerlin Avenue, a city spokesperson told Channel 9.

But the removal of orange barrels and other roadblocks on Nov. 26 is only temporary.

Summerlin Avenue construction project A stretch of Summerlin Avenue near Downtown Orlando is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. (WFTV staff)

The free and clear for drivers along the busy stretch of South Street will last through next weekend, in part to accommodate foot traffic for the OUC Half Marathon on Dec. 6.

The City of Orlando said construction will resume on Monday, Dec. 8.

But a slightly different traffic pattern will be in place along South Street.

The lane closures will be flipped. The active work zone will shift to the northernmost lanes of South Street, leaving only the left lane open for drivers to use.

The single-lane stretch of South Street will run from South Mills Avenue to just west of Summerlin Avenue. Traffic on South Street will then resume three lanes.

Officials said this upcoming stage of construction will require less work than the initial phase; the contractor expects to finish and fully reopen South Street in mid to late January.

The South Street crossing project, which began in early May, was projected to take five months but “unforeseen utility conflicts” caused delays in completion of the project, the city said.

South Street lane closures in Orlando A section of South Street near Downtown Orlando is being reduced to a single lane starting on May 5. (WFTV staff)

