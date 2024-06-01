Where brush fires are being reported in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring several brush fires burning across Central Florida this weekend.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the air is very dry, making weather conditions favorable for a brush fire.

The Ocoee Police Department said fire crews battled a brush fire near West Oaks Mall earlier on Saturday.

Police said businesses near the West Oaks Mall and Clark Road were evacuated.

Ocoee brush fire The Ocoee Police Department said the brush fire was near the West Oaks Mall. (Ocoee Police Department /Ocoee Police Department)

Read: Dry & hot for the next few days

Several fire trucks arrived at the scene.

Police had asked residents to avoid the area near the south side, also by the bus stops.

A brush fire is also burning in Volusia County near Osteen.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details about the brush fire.

Volusia County brush fire A brush fire is also burning in Volusia County near Osteen. (Nick Papantonis /Nick Papantonis)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group