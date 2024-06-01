Where brush fires are being reported in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring several brush fires burning across Central Florida this weekend.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the air is very dry, making weather conditions favorable for a brush fire.
The Ocoee Police Department said fire crews battled a brush fire near West Oaks Mall earlier on Saturday.
Police said businesses near the West Oaks Mall and Clark Road were evacuated.
Several fire trucks arrived at the scene.
Police had asked residents to avoid the area near the south side, also by the bus stops.
A brush fire is also burning in Volusia County near Osteen.
Channel 9 is working to gather more details about the brush fire.
