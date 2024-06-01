Dry & hot for the next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of hurricane season is today.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it lasts through November, but peak activity usually arrives late August/September/early October.

Thankfully, no tropical formation is expected in the next seven days.

Our wet season, the time of year with daily afternoon storms, is not here yet, which is behind schedule.

And because we’re so dry, we continue with a heightened risk of brush fires.

Sunday will be another slightly breezy afternoon, but we may have a stray evening storm.

Meanwhile, most areas will miss out on any rain; monitor outdoor activities in case any lightning develops nearby.

It looks like we’ll stay pretty dry and get hotter through next week.

A few stray evening storms are possible each day, but not nearly what you’d expect this time of year.

Also, rip currents at the beaches are a little more dangerous than last weekend, so use caution at the beaches.

