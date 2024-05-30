Local

Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

A two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on June 1 and end on June 14.

This is just in time for the hurricane season, which starts June 1.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

$10 or less

  • Wet dog or cat food

$15 or less

  • Manual can openers
  • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
  • Cat litter pans
  • Pet waste disposal bags
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

  • Reusable ice packs
  • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
  • Pet pads

$25 or less

  • Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $40 or less

  • Candles
  • Flashlights
  • Lanterns
  • Pet beds

$50 or less

  • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

  • Non-electric food storage coolers
  • Portable power banks

$70 or less

  • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

  • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems
  • Portable pet kennels and carriers
  • Ratchet straps
  • Tie-down kits
  • Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds

$3,000 or less

  • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For more information, click here.

