KUA Releases 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Utility Authority has released their 2024 Osceola Hurricane Preparedness Guide, a free bilingual guide offered annually to Osceola County residents.

This handbook is a partnership between KUA, Osceola County, the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud, Toho Water Authority and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

“We urge families to begin reviewing the information in this guide to help them develop a plan to prepare for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” said KUA President and General Manager Brian Horton. “As you work on your plan, rest assured that KUA is doing the same. We have a team of nearly 300 highly skilled employees ready to respond to severe weather at a moment’s notice.”

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be “extremely active,” according to weather experts. Forecasters are predicting 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

The guide can be downloaded in English and Spanish from KUA’s website. Printed copies of the bilingual handbook are now available in KUA’s Carroll Street lobby, located at 1701 W. Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL.

