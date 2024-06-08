Florida toll relief program sees over $40 million in savings in the past month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced how much Florida residents have saved in the first month of this year’s toll relief program.

In April, the program was renewed for a second year.

During the first month, $42 million was saved for Florida drivers traveling on specific state roads.

Customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions will receive 50% credit posted to their account.

Read: Payment should begin by end of the month for Florida’s toll relief program

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program saved $500 million for over 1.2 million commuters. This means each person saved about $400.

The program will continue for Florida drivers until March 2025.

Drivers do not need to apply for the savings. If they have a Florida-based transponder, they will be automatically enrolled.

Read: Florida announces return of ‘Toll Relief Program’ for second year

Click here for more information.

See maps of tolls included below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Florida Toll Relief Program These tolls are included in the Toll Relief Program. (FDOT/FDOT)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group